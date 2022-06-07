Capcom announces a livestreamed digital showcase for next week

Straight after the gripping announcement of Resident Evil 4 Remake and the exciting gameplay reveal of Street Fighter 6, Capcom will have a livestreamed digital showcase next week. The news was shared over Twitter Monday evening by Capcom USA.

The Capcom Showcase will be streaming on June 13 at 3 PM Pacific Time for 35 minutes. According to the tweet, we’ll be getting “news and in-depth updates on previously announced Capcom titles.” The steam will be shown on both YouTube and Twitch when that Monday rolls around.

Introducing the #CapcomShowcase, a new livestreamed digital event bringing you the latest #Capcom game information. Tune in on June 13, 3pm PT for around 35 minutes of news and in-depth updates on previously announced Capcom titles.https://t.co/fcLu2YjbYs pic.twitter.com/XHZu7iKJzz — Capcom USA (@CapcomUSA_) June 7, 2022

Capcom is likely to reveal the next chapter of Dragon’s Dogma as a new 10th-anniversary website was posted online. Information has also previously leaked that Dragon’s Dogma 2 is in development. With the recent Netflix anime, there may be interest from that audience in the sequel as well.

The Japanese publisher is continuing to grow and will likely be following that path into next year. For the last nine years, Capcom has been succeeding with great sales in the Resident Evil and Monster Hunter franchises. With Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak and the Resident Evil 4 Remake just around the corner, that will likely continue.

Despite the announcements of Resident Evil 4 Remake and Street Fighter 6 during the State of Play on June 2, Capcom still has a lot to reveal about already known games. The multiplayer title Resident Evil Re:Verse still has no firm release date, and the intriguing but delayed Pragmata has yet to get a gameplay trailer. We could also witness gameplay trailers for the PS5 versions and Xbox Series X/S versions of Resident Evil 2 (2019) and Resident Evil 3 (2020), and Resident Evil 7: Biohazard.

Whatever Capcom has in store for us, it’s currently in a good position to delight fans. We’re still waiting on a follow-up on the Devil May Cry series, and perhaps the fighting game division can bolster itself back to its former glory with Street Fighter 6.