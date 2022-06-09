Forza Horizon 5 Hot Wheels DLC briefly spotted on Steam

It was already safe to assume that Forza Horizon 5 would receive DLC, especially when there was so much of it for Forza Horizon 4. While neither Microsoft nor developer Playground Games have shared DLC info officially, Steam appears to have accidentally given away the first expansion’s existence.

For a brief period, a listing for a Forza Horizon 5 DLC expansion could be seen on Steam. It’s since been taken down, but this being the Internet, Reddit user Autumnal_Leaves managed to archive it beforehand. As for what the expansion will include, the artwork shows that it will be Hot Wheels-themed.

The exact contents of the expansion aren’t yet known, but this isn’t the first time Forza Horizon has partnered with Hot Wheels. Forza Horizon 4 had a Hot Wheels Legends Car Pack which added six new cars to the game. We can assume that Forza Horizon 5’s DLC will have a similar offering.

The listing is for a Premium Add-Ons Bundle, which will include “the Welcome Pack, Car Pass, VIP Membership and two game expansions when they become available.” This confirms that a second expansion will follow, but we know next to nothing about that one.

No doubt Microsoft plans on properly unveiling the DLC at its Xbox showcase this weekend. Hopefully, it will confirm more concrete details, including a release date. Should it release soon, such an expansion would be under the shadow of the popular and top-selling Hot Wheels Unleashed. There are also concrete plans for a live-action Hot Wheels movie from Warner Bros. and J.J. Abrams. It will be up to players whether or not they’re down for even more servings of Hot Wheels so soon.