New Valorant operator Fade has spooky abilities showcased in gameplay trailer

Spooky season has arrived early in Valorant, as the new operator Fade swirls onto the battlefield, showcasing her intel-gathering and spectral skills. This new Initiator operator will keep your team in the know of the enemies’ locations while giving the enemy team something huge to worry about.

Like other Initiators, Fade focuses on locating the enemy and disorienting them as your team engages. Fade can create shadows to locate near enemies, or she can create a circle that keeps players stuck in place. Her recon skill is unparalleled, as her recon abilities can spot enemies and draw lines to their locations.

Fade was designed as a competitor to the operator Sova, as the champion and his drones have dominated the meta for quite a bit. With nerfs confirmed and a new operator on the way, Sova will likely drop off in usage for a bit and keep things more balanced.

Currently, Fade is expected to release as a part of Episode 4 Act 3, which should release next week. Take some time to review the brief gameplay trailer below, and prepare yourself for some jump scares coming to the game soon. It’ll be a frightening time as Fade dominates the battlefield.