Splatoon 3 will have every basic weapon from previous games, Nintendo confirms

Choosing your weapon in Splatoon is a big part of the pre-game process. Whether you want to fight from a distance or roll right over your enemies in close quarters, there’s a perfect weapon for you — and Splatoon 3 will have them all.

Nintendo’s UK Twitter account announced the news. “Confirmed: all the basic weapons from previous games will be returning for Splatoon 3,” it reads.” Accompanying the quick confirmation is an image of some popular Splatoon weapons like the Aerospray MG, Jet Squelcher, N-Zap ’85, and Splattershot Pro.

CONFIRMED: All the basic weapons from previous games will be returning for #Splatoon3! pic.twitter.com/UmE44jaSBp — Nintendo UK (@NintendoUK) May 2, 2022

Of course, Splatoon 3 will also bring new weapons to the table. The Crab Tank and Zipcaster were the first to be revealed: these put you inside a crab-shaped mech and a ninja suit, respectively. Also coming to the game are the Killer Wail 5.1 and Big Bubbler. The former, an upgrade to the existing Killer Wail, is an array of floating speakers that fire ink on their own. The latter is a modified version of the Bubbler, a stationary weapon with a shield that protects its operator from incoming ink.

You’ll have to wait a few more months before Splatoon 3’s release date — it arrives on Nintendo Switch on Friday, September 9. In the meantime, Nintendo Switch Online players can grab free Splatoon 2 DLC ahead of the third game’s launch. Octo Expansion is the freebie, and it sees Agent 8 adventuring through 80 different single-player missions in an underground lab.