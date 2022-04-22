Nintendo Switch Online gets free Splatoon 2 DLC ahead of Splatoon 3 launch

Meet Agent 8 in the Octo Expansion, if you haven’t already.

Image via Nintendo

Splatoon 2’s Octo Expansion released about four years ago, and now Nintendo Switch Online owners can get it for free. It’s a nice freebie that doubles as a marketing move for Nintendo.

Octo Expansion added a big new single-player campaign to Splatoon 2, which featured the Octoling Agent 8 going through 80 different missions in an underground test facility. Finishing them all unlocked Octolings for multiplayer use too. Octo Expansion also includes “special octo-themed gear.”

Nintendo is also quite upfront about making Octo Expansion free on the company’s website. “With Splatoon 3 on the horizon, this DLC is the perfect way to get in some practice before you take on the Splatlands,” it reads. It’s true; plenty of players are hyped now that Splatoon 3 has been confirmed to be launching this September. Specifically, it will arrive on Friday, September 9. It’s taking Xenoblade Chronicles 3’s launch window in a sense, as the RPG was recently moved forward to a July release.

Octo Expansion is just one part of the new offerings on Nintendo Switch Online. Three new Sega Genesis games are also available now: Shining Force II, Sonic Spinball, and Space Harrier II. Sonic’s inclusion is a tie-in too, considering that Sonic the Hedgehog 2 just recently came to theaters.

