The Stanley Parable: Ultra Deluxe sold over 100,000 Steam copies in just 24 hours

Nearly nine whole years after the standalone Stanley Parable release, the Ultra Deluxe version is here. It’s only been out for a day as of the time of this writing, but the meta-narrative game is selling super well on Steam.

As announced by developer Crows Crows Crows on Twitter, The Stanley Parable: Ultra Deluxe has sold more than 100,000 copies on Steam alone. The original game released solely on PC back in 2013, but Ultra Deluxe is available on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch as well. While that 100K figure is impressive, it’s only a portion of what the game has actually sold overall, so props to Crows Crows Crows for the success. The developer thanked fans for “playing, streaming, and sharing” the new game. A humorous image of Stanley himself accompanies the thanks in the same thread.

For the uninitiated, The Stanley Parable is all about choice. Player interaction and narration play a big role in how the meta-narrative plays out, which we of course will not spoil here. Ultra Deluxe expounds on these themes with additional content.

