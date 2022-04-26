“No current plans” for Cortana or Elites in Halo Infinite multiplayer right now, say developers

343 Industries just published the Halo Infinite Season 2 roadmap, which lays out lots of new modes and content coming to the game. It even includes the Season 3 start date. There are a few notable absences though, and if you’re looking for some particular character additions to multiplayer, you’re out of luck for now.

One Twitter user responded to a promotional tweet from Halo Infinite’s head of creative Joseph Staten. When asked about getting Cortana into multiplayer, Staten’s response was a no for now. “There are no current plans to make Cortana an AI in multiplayer,” the developer answered. That’s pretty cut and dry.

I appreciate the commitment! And as much as I love Cortana and @jentaylortown, there are no current plans to make Cortana an AI in multiplayer. — Joseph Staten (@joestaten) April 26, 2022

The same goes for playable Elites. Twitter user @EliteActivist assembled a list of requests for the developers, which community director Brian Jarrard responded to. “We may eventually get playable Elites, but sorry to say it’s not a current priority or actively being worked on right now,” Jarrard answered. Again, a clear answer. Neither of these multiplayer additions are impossible in the future, but they are not being developed at this time.

I applaud your passion and gusto! But I will give it to you straight – We have a lot of fundamental issues to go after. We may eventually get playable Elites but sorry to say it’s not a current priority or actively being worked on right now. — Brian Jarrard (@ske7ch) April 25, 2022

There’s still a ton of stuff in the works for Halo Infinite though. Season 2: Lone Wolves kicks off on May 3, and it’ll add the long-awaited Last Spartan Standing mode and new cosmetics based on the Halo TV show. The fully fledged battle royale mode — distinct from Last Spartan Standing — is rumored to be launching in November.