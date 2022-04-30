All Survey Drone Locations in Horizon Forbidden West

Collecting Survey Drone Modules is one of the Collectables quests in Horizon Forbidden West. To complete the Survey Drone Modules quest, you need to find and capture each of the Survey Drones scattered about the map, and reconnect them at The Base. You can’t reconnect them until after you’ve completed The Eye of the Earth main quest.

The locations of all ten Survey Drones are as follows. Check out the linked guides for more detailed descriptions and maps:

Survey Drone: No Man’s Land (Survey Drone Module 024)

Close to a Thunderjaw Site between Rebel Outpost: Jagged Deep and Jagged Deep Delve. You need to jump from a wooden platform high in the rocks. Sneak past the Thunderjaw if you daren’t fight it.

Survey Drone: Plainsong (Survey Drone Module 047)

Hovering over a small fort northeast of Plainsong. You need to jump from the top of the fort’s walls to capture it. You can either ignite the Firegleam on the fort’s door to get inside, or scale the cliffs to get over the walls.

Survey Drone: The Dry Yearn (Survey Drone Module 143)

In the dusty desert northwest of The Base. You need to climb the mountain north of the Shellsnapper site, and jump from the shelter at the top.

Survey Drone: The Greenswell (Survey Drone Module 287)

On the edge of the map, east of The Gouge. You need to jump from a cliffside wooden platform.

Survey Drone: The Stillsands (Survey Drone Module 367)

In the buried ruins of Las Vegas, a short distance south of Hidden Ember. You need to jump from the top of a nearby tower.

Survey Drone: Thornmarsh (Survey Drone Module 549)

A short distance northeast of the Thornmarsh settlement. You need to use your pullcaster several times in order to reach the top of an ancient tree, and jump from there.

Survey Drone: The Graypeak (Survey Drone Module 678)

In the mountains between the Stand of the Sentinels and The Memorial Grove. You need to jump from a platform on a nearby cliff. The hard part is that this Survey Drone is guarded by a Slaughterspine.

Survey Drone: Stand of the Sentinels (Survey Drone Module 398)

Deep in the forest between the Stand of the Sentinels Tallneck, and the Stand of the Sentinels Black Box. You need to do a lot of climbing and jumping to get to the wooden platform that you have to jump from.

Survey Drone: The Sheerside Mountains (Survey Drone Module 739)

High in the mountains directly north of The Bulwark. Climb the rock face beside the waterfall, then jump to the Drone from the small platform on the clifftop.

Survey Drone: Isle of Spires (Survey Drone Module 863)

Near the top of a skyscraper on the east side of the Isle of Spires. You need to unlock the Isle of Spires during the Faro-s Tomb main quest before you can attempt this one.