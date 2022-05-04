Are lightsabers available in the Battle Lab in Fortnite? Answered

Fortnite’s Battle Lab has always been the perfect training ground for players who don’t want to jump into competitive game modes just yet. Although, one caveat of it is that some weapons from the game’s battle royale modes aren’t available in Battle Lab. In result, this has led many to wonder if Fortnite’s Star Wars Event and its lightsabers have made its way to the sandbox mode, as well.

Can you find lightsabers in Battle Lab?

Thankfully, Battle Lab players shouldn’t worry about missing out on these melee weapons. Those inside the mode can discover all of the current lightsabers just by looting regular chests and IO chests. Better yet, it appears they have high spawn rates, so it will likely take opening two to five chests to eventually nab the item. During the game’s Star Wars May the 4th event, there are four different colored sabers added to the map’s loot pool: Kylo Ren’s red lightsaber, Obi-Wan’s blue lightsaber, Mace Windu’s purple lightsaber, and of course, Luke Skywalker’s green lightsaber.

Lightsabers’ damage and abilities

Although their colors may be different, all of these sabers share the same damage rates and mechanics. You’ll notice the first two hits with the weapon will deal 45 damage to an opponent, and continuously swinging will then create a three-hit spin attack — with each hit dealing 25 damage. A special ground slam attack, powered with 150 damage, can also be activated after successfully hitting an opponent six times in a row. Beyond attacks, lightsabers are also capable of blocking, ultimately allowing players to dodge 10 rounds from an opposing player at a time.

Lastly, it is important to note that these overpowered blades won’t stick around for too long. As the 2022 Star War Event will last just two weeks, it and the lightsabers are expected to be vaulted on May 17.

