Blood Incantations in Elden Ring – what they are and where to find them

With only four entries, the list of Blood Incantations is the smallest of any category of incantations in Elden Ring. What it lacks in size, though, it makes up for by including some of the strongest damage dealers in the game. It isn’t a secret that bleed damage is incredibly effective, especially in PvP, and Swarm of Flies in particular is one of the best options to build up blood loss quickly.

Unlike some other types of incantation, like Bestial and Godskin Apostle, Blood Incantations don’t have a dedicated seal that increases their power. There is a useful alternative, though, in the White Mask, which increases damage dealt to enemies after applying blood loss. Blood Incantations also stand out for requiring both Faith and Arcane to cast.

All Blood Incantations

Bloodflame Blade: This adds blood loss buildup to the caster’s right hand armament, as well as fire damage. It has a moderate one minute duration. As with most status effects, this is best with paired with a weapon with many quick attacks. You can find Bloodflame Blade on a scarab northwest of the Rose Church in Liurnia of the Lakes. It requires 12 Faith and 10 Arcane.

Bloodflame Talons: This is a short range incantation that deals damage after a short delay, as well as adding some blood loss buildup. It may not seem flashy at first, but this does have some utility, especially since it can be chained after other spells to reduce its cast time. You will receive Bloodflame Talons upon defeating Mohg, the Omen. It requires 13 Faith and 15 Arcane.

Swarm of Flies: This releases a swarm of flies which travel slowly in front of the caster. The flies deal a small amount of direct damage, but build up blood loss very effectively. This incantation is also able to be cast without breaking crouch. You can find Swarm of Flies on a corpse in Mohgwyn Palace, north of the Palace Approach Ledge Road Site of Grace. It requires 11 Faith and 16 Arcane.

Bloodboon: This scatters bloodflame in an area front of the caster, which lingers for a while, dealing fire damage and building blood loss. A bit unwieldy, this incantation is best when used as a hazard to keep opponents at distance, though its short duration limits its effectiveness. You can get Bloodboon as a reward for turning in the Remembrance of Blood you receive for defeating Mohg, Lord of Blood. It requires 14 Faith and 17 Arcane.

