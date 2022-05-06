FIFA 22: How to complete TOTS Moments David de Gea Objectives challenge

In addition to the release of Premier League Team of the Season (TOTS) cards in packs, EA Sports and the FIFA 22 team released several Objectives challenges on May 6. One of those challenges features Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea, as a new 93 OVR TOTS Moments card of de Gea is now available for a limited time. So, how can you add de Gea to your collection in FIFA 22? Let’s take a look.

How to complete TOTS de Gea Objectives challenge

In order to complete this challenge, you must complete four separate objectives. All of these objectives can be completed in Squad Battles. Here, users will compete against the computer and take on user-created FUT teams from around the world. Users can also use Rivals to get these missions done.

The four objectives are as follows:

Finesse is Great – Score eight Finesse goals in Squad Battles matches on min. Professional difficulty (or Rivals) (rewards are Gold Pack and 300 XP)

– Score eight Finesse goals in Squad Battles matches on min. Professional difficulty (or Rivals) (rewards are Gold Pack and 300 XP) Premier Assisting – Assist eight goals with Through Balls using Premier League players in two separate Squad Battles matches on min. World Class difficulty (or Rivals) (rewards are 75+ OVR Rated Rare Player and 300 XP)

– Assist eight goals with Through Balls using Premier League players in two separate Squad Battles matches on min. World Class difficulty (or Rivals) (rewards are 75+ OVR Rated Rare Player and 300 XP) Finishing on the Edge – Score from Outside of the Box using Premier League players in five separate Squad Battles matches on min. Professional difficulty (or Rivals) (rewards are Premium Gold Pack and 300 XP)

– Score from Outside of the Box using Premier League players in five separate Squad Battles matches on min. Professional difficulty (or Rivals) (rewards are Premium Gold Pack and 300 XP) Winner in Eight – Win eight matches in Squad Battles on min. Professional difficulty (or Rivals) (rewards are 62 OVR TOTS Swap Token, Electrum Players Pack and 300 XP)

Complete all four, and you will receive the 93 OVR David de Gea and 300 XP.

Since there are are nation, Week Foot, or Skill Moves requirements for the de Gea challenge, our advice is pretty simple: stack a team of your best Premier League players, and get the job done either in Rivals or Squad Battles.

This challenge is slated to expire on May 13.