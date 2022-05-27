FIFA 22: How to complete TOTS Moments Ludovic Ajorque Objectives challenge

On May 27, EA Sports and the FIFA 22 team released the Ligue 1 Team of the Season (TOTS) promo. With the launch of the new promo came two new Objectives challenges, one for Dante, and one that features a 92 OVR player item of Strasbourg striker Ludovic Ajorque. So, what do you need to do in order to get this done? Let’s take a look.

How to complete TOTS Moments Ajorque Objectives challenge

Screenshot by DoubleXP

In order to complete this challenge, you must complete four separate objectives. All of these can be completed in Squad Battles. Here, users will compete against the computer and take on user-created FUT teams from around the world. Users can also use Rivals to get these missions done.

The four objectives are as follows:

Heading Heights – Score three Headers in Squad Battles on min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals) (rewards are Gold Pack and 300 XP)

– Score three Headers in Squad Battles on min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals) (rewards are Gold Pack and 300 XP) French Fluidity – Assist four goals using players French players in Squad Battles on min. World Class difficulty (or Rivals) (rewards are 75+ OVR Rated Rare Player and 300 XP)

– Assist four goals using players French players in Squad Battles on min. World Class difficulty (or Rivals) (rewards are 75+ OVR Rated Rare Player and 300 XP) Goal Getter – Score using Ligue 1 players in five separate Squad Battles matches on min. Professional difficulty (or Rivals) (rewards are 60 OVR TOTS Swap Token, Premium Gold Pack, and 300 XP)

– Score using Ligue 1 players in five separate Squad Battles matches on min. Professional difficulty (or Rivals) (rewards are 60 OVR TOTS Swap Token, Premium Gold Pack, and 300 XP) Win 8 – Win eight matches in Squad Battles on min. Professional difficulty (or Rivals) with 11 Ligue 1 players in your starting squad (rewards are Electrum Players Pack and 300 XP)

Complete all four, and you will receive the 92 OVR Ajorque and 300 XP.

For this particular challenge, the only necessary team requirements are to use French, and more importantly, Ligue 1 players. The ‘Win 8’ objective requires users to have a starting lineup full of Ligue 1 players, and win eight matches with it.

In order to get this done the quickest, try to use French players like Wissam Ben Yedder, Andy Delort, Martin Terrier, and Kylian Mbappe as attackers who have good cards in the game, and should help with getting the ‘French Fluidity’ objective done as well.

This challenge is slated to expire on June 3.