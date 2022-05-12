Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 Week 8 seasonal quests and challenges

A brand new set of Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 challenges have come to Week 8 and that means there’s tens of thousands of XP to be rewarded. This time around, the seasonal quests will primarily ask players to hunt down the game’s latest and greatest items and utilize them in strange ways. Here’s what every Week 8 challenge has to offer.

If you are a fan of the season’s newest unvaulted gear, you certainly won’t have any issues finishing off this unique batch of quests. For instance, this week’s set includes calling in an Air Strike on a tank and traveling 1000 meters in the Choppa. You can also expect to chase down a few of the newer weapons, as the week also gifts XP for those dealing damage with a Drum Shotgun and Combat SMG.

Like previous weeks, this latest set includes a total of seven quests, with each delivering 20,000 XP upon completion. So, those capable of completing the whole set should anticipate a sweet reward of 140,000 XP. All of the new challenges will remain available till the end of Chapter 3 Season 2 which is officially slated to end on June 3.

All Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 Week 8 challenges

As always, we will be linking some of the harder challenges shown above to guides that should help you get the job done.

