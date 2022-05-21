How to complete the Creeper by the Dozen Challenge in BitLife

The weekend has arrived, along with the next BitLife Challenge for you to complete. You’ll need to work through the many tasks if you want to earn the exclusive appearance item reward to add to your character’s profile. This week is going to be the Creeper by the Dozen Challenge. Here’s what you need to know about how to complete it in BitLife.

All Creeper by the Dozen Challange tasks

These are all of the tasks you need to do to complete the Creeper by the Dozen Challenge.

Be born a male in New Jersey

Marry someone with 2+ children

Have 5+ of your own

Adopt 4+ children

Own a haunted mansion

The first thing you need to do is create a character and make sure they’re male. While in the character selection screen, you need to ensure they start in New Jersey.

After working your way through life, you need to find a woman who already has at least their kids. This can be a challenge as you won’t be able to learn about the person if they have kids or not before you join families together. A good way around this is God Mode, but this is a real-world money payment you have to spend. Instead, you’re better off taking your chances with dating women throughout your time in BitLife to see if you can learn if they have kids before popping the big question. A good way around this is to date someone, have two kids together, and then get married after she’s had the second child.

Once the two of your have married and you add the kids to your family, the next step is to have five kids together. You can do this at any time throughout the marriage. Because of the number of kids your family will have, we recommend a well-paying job to afford this and a large enough house.

Eventually, you also need to adopt four kids. You will not be able to adopt children if you do not have a suitable house and sustainable lifestyle, so having a large home makes this easier, especially if you have a sizeable income available on your character.

The final thing you need to do is purchase a haunted mansion. There’s a random chance that any home you purchase could be haunted. You may need to refresh your BitLife application until you find a haunted mansion for sale, and this purchase costs quite a bit of money. We don’t recommend taking out a loan on it.

After completing all of these tasks, you’ll have completed the Creeper by the Dozen Challenge. You then have the chance to redeem one of the four chests for a random item appearance reward for your BitLife profile.