How to fall 10 stories or more without taking damage in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2

One of the hardest seasonal quest in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 is the challenge of dropping from 10 stories or more without taking any damage. For one, the game won’t tell you how many stories a certain dropping point is and there aren’t many locations that high off the ground. Thankfully, there is just one place that is guaranteed to help you finish this quest without any problems.

The best — and probably only — location to jump 10 stories or more is Command Cavern, and there are two areas in the POI that you can do this in. As shown above, one spot you can jump from is on the wing of its IO Airship and then landing into the stream ahead of it. However, if you’re struggling to get to this area, we also recommend diving from the IO base nearby (as marked below) and into the waters inside of the mountain.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

You also have the ability to slightly control where you land. So, if you’re worried you may not land safely, be sure to pull your analog stick in the direction of the water when in mid-air. Once completed, the quest will grant a delightful 20,000 XP reward — and there’s much more where that came from. Other Week 5 challenges that have recently debuted include healing The Seven forces with Med Mist and damaging an enemy vehicle with the new Heavy Sniper.

