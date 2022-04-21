How to heal The Seven forces with Med Mist at a battle location in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2

As the battle between The Seven and the Imagined Order has intensified in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2, players will notice a number of weekly challenges tasking them to join in on the fight. One example of this is a Week 5 quest that will have you heal Seven soldiers with Med Mist at the latest battle location. The challenge does require a handful of steps and some luck, but its reward is certainly something Battle Pass owners shouldn’t turn down.

You will want to begin this quest by heading to Coney Crossroads, with it being the current battle location during Week 5. The two factions can be found fighting in the streets of Coney, but running into Med Mist is a real challenge. This green bottled item can be picked up from chests or the ground — especially in Coney Crossroads. Though, we recommend taking out the first two waves of IO forces before your search, as defeating each may lend you the health item and an assortment of other top-tier loot.

Once it’s found, you can then spray these allies with Med Mist by standing near them and pressing your respective aim button. Just one soldier will need to be healed to complete the quest, and you should continue to spray them until the game gives you its reward of 20,000 XP. But, there’s even more XP to be earned. The latest week has also brought other new seasonal challenges, including damaging enemy vehicles with a Heavy Sniper and hitting an enemy twice with the Ranger Shotgun.

