How to get Godzilla, King Kong, and Mechagodzilla skins in Call of Duty: Warzone

Call of Duty: Warzone and Vanguard Season 3 is here. Classified Arms adds a bunch of new weapons and Operators, and classic kaiju King Kong and Godzilla will be arriving on Caldera as part of Operation Monarch on May 11. You’ll be able to get into the monstrous spirit then with three new bundles. Kong, Godzilla, and Mechagodzilla skins are the selling points, but there’s a swath of items in each bundle. Here’s how to get each one and what you’ll find inside.

Kong Limited Time Bundle

The focus here is a hooded King Kong skin for Wade, but there are eight additional items in the bundle. You’ll get the Temple of Kong sniper rifle and Skull Island Shaker SMG, which fire jungle-green tracer rounds. The Kong’s Scepter axe, Gravity Inversion finishing move, Primal Power spay, Jia’s Doll weapon charm, Kong Roar animated emblem, and a Vanguard-specific Watch Your Back highlight are also part of the pack. As is typical with Call of Duty bundles, this one will cost you 2,400 points on the in-game store when it arrives on May 11.

Godzilla Reactive Mastercraft Limited Time Bundle

This bundle also contains nine total items, starting with a blue Godzilla Ghillie skin for Shigenori. That’s paired with a Breath of Godzilla AR blueprint, which fires shots that resemble the monster’s blue atomic breath. Also included are the Awakened Alpha LMG, Gojira Stomp finishing move, Protector of Earth calling card, Godzilla Heat Ray animated emblem, two sprays, and Big Mistake MVP highlight — the last one is just for Vanguard. This bundle will be sold for 2,400 points.

Mechagodzilla Limited Time Bundle

Finally, this bundle starts with a Mechagodzilla skin for Constanze (pictured at the top of this article), and it includes on extra item versus the other two. You’ll get the Cybernetic Destroyer assault rifle, Neural Uplink SMG, Nanometal Tail Blade melee weapon, Network Uptime watch, Mechagodzilla Head charm, and Evolving Together emblem. There’s also a pair of Vanguard-exclusive goodies: the Machine Learning MVP highlight and Rival Protocol highlight intro. Despite offering an extra item, this bundle will also priced at 2,400 Call of Duty points.