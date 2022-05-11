The Titan Frenzy event in Call of Duty: Warzone is confusing. It occurs in Operation Monarch, where King Kong and Godzilla battle it out against each other. Here, you’ll be attempting to survive and claim victory during a battle royale match. While you can use these two to your advantage through their iconic attacks, you can also damage them during Titan Frenzy events and earn rewards. Here’s what you need to know about how to get Titan Frenzy rewards in Call of Duty: Warzone.

How Titan Frenzy works

Before worrying about the rewards you’ll receive during a Titan Frenzy event, you’ll know what happens. Leading up to a Titan Frenzy, you’ll see a small notification at the top of your screen highlighting how long you have before it starts.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

When this happens, King Kong and Godzilla will attack you and your team. As you damage these two Titans, you’ll earn Monarch Intel, which gives you access to the King Kong and Godzilla killstreaks, unlocking the Titan S.C.R.E.A.M Device.

You’ll see a health bar throughout a Titan Fury and how much damage Titans receive. The four teams that do the most damage to King Kong or Godzilla will receive rewards following the event’s conclusion. We recommend splitting your damage between these two Titans during a Titan Frenzy.

How to get Titan Frenzy rewards

When a Titan Frenzy ends, a notification goes out to your team if you were one of the top four damage dealers. When this happens, everyone on your team receives a reward drop. These appear for you, but you still need to get to them. If you don’t, other players can receive a powerful weapon and a good amount of ammunition. You’ll want to make sure you recognize when these rewards become available to grab them, making your time on Caldera much easier. No rewards go out to anyone who was not among the top four teams during a Titan Fury event.