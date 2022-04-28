Overwatch 2 has been in the works for a long time, and because of that, players are eager to give the new maps, heroes, modes, and more a try. If you have access to the game’s Closed Beta, you may be confused about where to find the game. Here is how to install the Overwatch 2 Beta.

The first Overwatch 2 Beta is located in the same game files as the first Overwatch game on Battle.net. If you have been accepted into the Beta, you can find it by opening the Game Version drop-down menu in the bottom left corner and selecting Overwatch 2 Tech Beta. If your account has received an invitation to the Beta, it will automatically appear here for you to download. No codes or anything else needs to be entered.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Once you have the Beta installed, you are free to play it as much as you want until it ends on May 17. If you are still looking to get access to it, you can set up your Twitch account to reward you with a Twitch drop invitation if you watch enough official streamers play it. You also can register to be in consideration to be chosen for the game test.