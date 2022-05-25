How to refill thruster fuel in Hardspace: Shipbreaker

One important resource you’ll want to preserve in Hardspace: Shipbreaker is thruster fuel, which is gradually consumed as you move throughout outer space. Wherever you wish to go, you’ll likely use thruster fuel to get there, and you’ll want to make sure you refuel whenever you get the chance.

Unfortunately, unlike oxygen, thruster fuel is not automatically replenished between shifts. You’ll need to either purchase fuel canisters at the Master Jack kiosk, or find loose fuel canisters scattered about the ships you’re working on.

Method #1: Purchasing fuel at a kiosk

When you start a shift, you’ll spawn atop the Master Jack platform, which also holds a vendor kiosk. Interact with the kiosk, and you’ll be shown a list of purchasable items.

You can purchase thruster fuel for $10,000. While this might sound like a pretty penny at first, it’s fairly cheap compared to medkits, oxygen packs, and suit patch kits. Once you finalize your purchase, your fuel reserves will fill right back up.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Method #2: Gathering loose fuel canisters

If you’re lucky, you might discover a few fuel canisters aboard one of the ships you’re working on. If you find one, you can simply interact with it to pick it up, allowing you to refuel without needing to retreat back to the Master Jack.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

It is worth noting, however, that loose fuel canisters are consumed automatically upon pickup. You can’t store them for future use, so we recommend not picking them up until you really need a refill, just to get the most use out of them.

If you find yourself running out of fuel while attempting to refuel, don’t fret too much. You can still move while out of fuel with some precision grappling. Within a few minutes, you should be able to either find a loose canister, or make it back safely to the Master Jack to replenish your reserves.