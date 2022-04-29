Roblox Gym Realms codes (May 2022)

Want to get that workout experience without having to actually do the working out? Roblox Gym Realms sounds perfect for you. It’s all about lifting weights, running, and doing all kinds of exercise to become the strongest, fastest, and biggest person in the game. On your journey to peak physical health, why not use some codes to make it a little easier? We’ve got you covered.

How to enter codes in Gym Realms

Look for the Twitter icon on the left side of your screen (it should say “Codes” on it). A screen will pop up with a field for you to enter codes. Enter any code you want and hit “Redeem.”

Active Roblox Gym Realms codes

Summer2021 – 100 Gems and 50 Strength

– 100 Gems and 50 Strength 100kFavsGR – 100 Gems and 50 Strength

100 Gems and 50 Strength Jungle – 50 strength and 100 gems

– 50 strength and 100 gems Bosses – 50 strength and 100 gems

– 50 strength and 100 gems NorthPole – 50 strength and 100 gems

– 50 strength and 100 gems MUSCLES – 50 strength (must join Gym Realms Roblox group)

– 50 strength (must join Gym Realms Roblox group) Simulator – 1 strength and 1 gem

– 1 strength and 1 gem Candyland – 50 strength and 100 gems

Expired Codes