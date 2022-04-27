When do Godzilla and King Kong arrive in Call of Duty: Warzone Season 3?

Call of Duty: Warzone’s third season may be delivering new and expanded areas to Caldera, but the most awaited debut is surely that of the MonsterVerse’s Godzilla and King Kong. Known as the Operation Monarch event, the two creatures will be arriving to the game’s Caldera map soon to battle and maybe even for players to take down. Here’s when you can jump in and witness this for yourself.

Those eager to experience Operation Monarch from the start can do so on May 11 at 12 PM ET. So far, developer Raven Software has not revealed how the arrival of King Kong and Godzilla will affect the overall gameplay, but it is said the event will introduce a new Quads game mode with a “titan-sized twist.” The game appeared to hint that players will be able to defeat these beasts, as Season Three’s Battle Pass trailer spotlights the creatures taking gunfire.

The event will also bring new Operator skins modeled after these monsters to the battle royale and Vanguard. Although their release dates have yet to be announced, a “Kong” Wade skin, a “Godzilla Ghillie” Shigenori skin, and a fully-armored “Mechagodzilla” Constanze skin will all be available separately via store bundles around the time of the event. Additionally, each of these bundles are said to include weapon tracers, blueprints, and other cosmetics inspired by their respective beast.

