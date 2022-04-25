Call of Duty: Warzone & Vanguard Season Three Battle Pass trailer showcase flashy new cosmetics and kaiju attacks

Big things are coming to Call of Duty: Warzone & Vanguard — literally. King Kong and Godzilla won’t be there at the start date, but they’ll make landfall as part of Operation Monarch in May. Wondering what weapons could possibly take them down? A new trailer offers some answers.

The Season Three Battle Pass trailer is live, and it highlights a bunch of the new toys coming to Caldera and beyond. We knew about all the new weapons and new Operators already, but it’s nice to see them in action. The trailer showcases a variety of skins too, including Daniel’s Legendary Ancestral Spirit outfit. If any of the guns or gear go by too quickly for you, check out the Call of Duty blog for more info on all the Classified Arms cosmetics in the new Battle Pass.

You’ll definitely need to be armed to take on Godzilla and King Kong. The trailer includes a shot of Godzilla’s devastating atomic heat beam, as well a powerful ground slam from Kong. It also shows off Dig Site, a new point of interest on Caldera. Along with that map changes come a new ship-based Gulag called Hold and reworks to the Peak, Runway, and Lagoon zones.

Season 3: Classified Arms kicks off this week on Wednesday, April 27. There’s plenty more Call of Duty to come in the future too. Activision Blizzard’s Q1 2022 financial report outlines sequels for Modern Warfare and Warzone. This year’s mainline game is said to be the “most advanced experience” yet.