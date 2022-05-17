Apex Legends Mobile Prime Time update adds a new Legend, game modes, and more – Full patch notes

The day one update for Apex Legends Mobile adds in a new Legend, new game modes, and more. You’ll find the complete list of Apex Legends Mobile Prime Time update patch notes at the end of this story. This day one update brings a lot of content to the free-to-play smartphone battle royale game and marks the start of its first season.

The Apex Legends Mobile Prime Time update adds new Legend Fade to the game. Fade is a Legend exclusive to Apex Legends Mobile who makes use of his Passive Slipstream and Tactical Flashback abilities to gain the upper hand in battle. Fade’s abilities allow him to go invisible and trap enemies, so he is a unique Legend to use. We recommend you equip his best perk setup to rack up those wins.

Two game modes have been added to Apex Legends Mobile thanks to its Prime Time update, too. This includes the Advance Training Level, where, according to EA, “you can practice advanced techniques and weapon handling skills in a free environment.” Weekly Challenges have also been added as part of the day-one update, which of course comes with rewards.

The day one update also adds Arenas map Overflow, originally seen in the PC and console version of Apex. Overflow is a lava-filled Arena filled with “tight corners, lanes, and flanking opportunities.” There is plenty of content new to Apex Legends Mobile available after downloading the update, including the 30-30 Marksman Rifle, Heat Shields, and Mobile exclusive emojis.

On top of everything new, the Prime Time update also addresses a number of issues and makes some balancing changes. The G7 Scout, for example, has been changed to a Marksman Rifle, matching the PC and console version’s classification, while the Volt SMG has had its damage increased from 15 to 17. Various texture issues have been fixed, too, along with an issue “where players would get stuck in dropships if repeatedly tapping their tactical skill.” Read on below for the complete list of Prime Time update patch notes in Apex Legends Mobile.

Complete list of Apex Legends Prime Time update patch notes

NEW LEGEND:

Fade

Ignacio Huamaní was the youngest in a family of military-tech hunters. Working together, they made a living “recovering” weaponry and selling it to the highest bidder. As the youngest, he was the lookout, and eager to prove he could handle more. So he took on a contract with a mysterious client, and acquired the suit for him. But it was a trap: his family died, and the suit propelled him into another dimension. It’s been a long journey, but he’s finally back, and ready to find justice and redemption in the Apex Games. He can’t turn back the clock for his family, but on the Battlefield, he is the master of not only his own destiny, but the destiny of those in his crosshairs.

Passive: Slipstream

Fade gains a short movement speed boost at the end of his slide.

Tactical: Flashback

Fade’s suit rips him backwards through another dimension, phasing him to his previous location.

Phase Chamber

Fade throws an activator core from his suit.The resulting explosion phases everyone within the radius for a few seconds making them unable to deal or receive damage.

GAME MODES:

Advance Training Level

In the Advance Training Level, you can practice advanced techniques and weapon handling skills in a free environment. Practice makes perfect!

Weekly Challenges

Practice and hone your skills for rewards in weekly challenges! Missions and objectives will rotate weekly. Complete these challenges to earn juicy rewards.

NEW ARENA MAP: OVERFLOW

Things are heating up and Overflow is the perfect map for spicy plays! Tight corners, lanes and flanking opportunities await you and your teammates at Overflow’s unique POIs. Will you be on fire or get burned in this lava-ish new edition to the Arena map pool?

NEW FEATURE: TEAM FILL

Nobody likes a quitter. But now, that’s not such a big deal. Auto team fill is a new feature that will bring players into active games if another player leaves prematurely. (Only active in Team Deathmatch)

SHOP UPDATES

Complete challenges to unlock levels and rewards in the Apex Legends Mobile Battlepass. In Apex Legends: Mobile, items are tiered from D to S. Unlock the “Vermin Control” skin for Caustic and the “SOS Signal” for the Kraber just by starting the pass. Along the way, Gibraltar’s “Gentle Giant”, Mirage’s “Graffiti Artist”, “Ready for Impact” Pathfinder and the “Authorized Personnel Only” Havoc. You’ll also earn banner frames, holosprays, emotes, trackers, weapon charms and more.

The Battle Pass also gives players opportunities to unlock Fade. By reaching level 25 in the free Battle Pass or purchasing 10 levels of the premium and then attaining 15 more normal levels, he’ll join the Roster.

CO-OP CLUB MISSIONS & CLUB STORE:

This brand new feature allows squads to pick challenges they want to achieve together to unlock rewards in the brand new Club Store!

EMOJIS:

A brand new Emote system is coming to Apex Legends Mobile allowing you to conveniently communicate with friend and foe alike.

WEAPONS, ATTACHMENTS & GEAR:

New Weapon: 30-30 Marksman Rifle.

New Scope: 4x – 10x Thermal imaging Optic

New Gear: Heatshields

Replicators will now drop in random locations within the Ring

LEGEND PERK SYSTEM:

New visual upgrades to the system

Added Legend rewards to the perk system, earn rewards by completing Legend-specific objectives

Added a perk planning feature to plot your next move ahead of time

Added a perk recommendation feature to help you get straight into the action

WEAPON CHANGES:

Triple Take

Changed ammo type to energy

Weapon type changed to Marksman Rifle

Can now equip energy mags and sniper stocks

G7 Scout

Weapon type changed to Marksman Rifle

Volt SMG

Damage increased from 15 -> 17

Mag size increased to 35

Fully Kitted Weapons

Removed: Hemlok, Devotion LMG, Mozambique

Added: Flatline, L-Star, 30-30

Supply Drops:

Removed Peacekeeper

Added Volt SMG

APEX LEGENDS MOBILE IN BELGIUM

Unfortunately, we won’t be publishing Apex Legends™ Mobile in Belgium due to the local regulatory situation around paid random rewards.

BUG FIXES AND IMPROVEMENTS