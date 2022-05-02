Apex Legends Season 13 gameplay trailer teases updated Storm Point, Newcastle’s abilities

Apex Legends is just a little more than a week away from the debut of its thirteenth season, Saviors, but new gameplay footage has already unraveled what this massive content drop will hold. Shockingly enough, the newest of the game’s maps, Storm Point, will receive a handful of changes to its layout. Meanwhile, fans can expect Legend Newcastle to be the ultimate team player.

Just as the trailer starts, it is revealed that the giant beast featured in the latest Stories of the Outlands episode will come in the form of a new POI in Storm Point. Even more daunting, one section of the trailer seems to hint that players can go inside of the downed beast to search for additional loot. As for living enemies, the map is also said to feature new IMC Armory buildings that include armed AI bots and some worthwhile rewards.

Although the game has yet to disclose what powers incoming character Newcastle holds, the trailer does give a glimpse at a few of his moves. For one, Newcastle is shown dragging and reviving an ally simultaneously. If that isn’t impressive enough, it is then revealed the character can activate two different shields around him while doing so. Additionally, the trailer does point to Newcastle having unlockable skins from the upcoming Battle Pass, as a short snippet displays the Legend in fiery red armor.

It is also mentioned that the game’s Ranked system will be known as “Ranked Reloaded” and feature a new ruleset, but it isn’t said what these changes may be. Players should know soon enough as Season 13: Saviors will be launching on May 10 on all supported platforms.