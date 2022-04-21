Call of Duty: Warzone leak reveals Godzilla and King Kong coming to the Pacific in May

Godzilla and King Kong have been rumored to be coming to Call of Duty: Warzone since February. Season 3’s cinematic trailer sure sounded like it was teasing them, and now we’ve finally seen the duo in a piece of official art.

Well, it’s “official” if Twitter leaker @PlaystationSize is to be believed. The account discovered a piece of key art reportedly linked to Warzone’s 1.57 update. Looking at the image on Twitter, one can see the kaiju duo towering over Warzone Pacific’s Caldera map. The included graphic says they’re part of Operation Monarch, an apparent event that kicks off on May 11. Remember that the Call of Duty team has yet to officially announce this, but it’s hard to argue with this leak in light of the other teases and rumors. Plus, who wouldn’t want to pit Snoop Dogg against Godzilla and King Kong?

🚨 Call Of Duty MW (Warzone) Update 1.57 Added to database.



Whatever else Operation Monarch entails, it won’t be starting for a few weeks after Warzone Season 3 kicks off. Classified Arms, as it’s called, has an April 27 start date. As the name implies, new weapons are going to be a big part of the season.

You also have until the end of Season 2 to claim your two free double XP tokens. Raven Software is giving them to every player as a make-good for breaking the Battle Pass in Warzone and Vanguard’s previous update.