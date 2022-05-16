Fall Guys reveals Mechagodzilla, Pusheen, and Ezio skins

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout has crossed over with many a property, from video games like Astro and Bugsnax to classic films like The Nightmare Before Christmas. The little beans are just too easy to dress up. Even more skins from the world of film, web comics, and video games are on the way, as we’ve now seen.

Fall Guys going free-to-play is the big news of the day, but it’s not the only thing on developer Mediatonic’s mind. The announcement on the game’s website also includes the image you see at the top of this article. Costumes modeled after sumo wrestlers and Among Us crew members are shown, along with some newcomers. Assassin’s Creed Ezio is standing in the center, wearing his trademark hoodie. Next to him is Mechagodzilla (a skin which was also recently made available in Call of Duty: Warzone). These can both be seen in a video reel in Fortnite, but they’re not the only ones. Watch the full video in Fortnite’s Discovery mode, and you’ll also see a Pusheen-style Fall Guys outfit. All three are coming to the goofy obstacle course game at some point in the future.

Players on all the current consoles will be able to get them. Fall Guys goes free-to-play on Tuesday, June 21, and that same day, it’ll be made available on Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch. Right now it’s only on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and PC, and it costs $20 USD. If you previously paid money for the game, there’s no need to be upset — you’ll receive a free Legacy Pack when June 21 comes. That includes three new variant skins, a player title, and a free season pass. Cosmetics and passes will continue to cost money after the free-to-play switch, so there’s real value in the Legacy Pack.