FIFA 22 Community Team of the Season (TOTS) revealed by EA
The time has come for the Community TOTS.
Earlier this month, Electronic Arts and the FIFA 22 development team announced that the Team of the Season (TOTS) promo would start on April 29. The event, which will last seven weeks, will honor the best footballers from leagues around the world. The Community Team of the Season will start off the promo, as EA gave the FIFA community the chance to vote for which players they wanted to see in this TOTS group. After a brief voting period earlier this month, the winners have now been revealed.
Here’s a look at the players that made the Community Team of the Season:
- Atletico de Madrid ST Luis Suarez
- Tottenham Hotspur GK Hugo Lloris
- Manchester City CB Aymeric Laporte
- Atletico de Madrid LM Yannick Carrasco
- Bayern Munich RM Serge Gnabry
- Crystal Palace LF Wilfried Zaha
- Manchester United CDM Fred
- Villarreal CF ST Gerard Moreno
- Aston Villa CDM John McGinn
- Lyon CM Maxence Caqueret
- Wolverhampton CB Conor Coady
- RB Salzburg ST Karim Adeyemi
- Crystal Palace LB Tyrick Mitchell
- OGC Nice CB Jean-Clair Todibo
- Southampton RB Tino Livramento
In addition to the Community Team of the Season cards, EA Sports also released TOTS items from the top players in the Eredivisie. Notable players include Ajax players Ryan Gravenberch and Sebastian Haller.
EA and the FIFA team also released two new Objectives challenges, one for Parejo and the other for Mauro Junior. Additionally, an SBC that features Sassuolo striker Giacomo Raspadori went live on April 29. All three will expire on May 6.