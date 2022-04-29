FIFA 22 Community Team of the Season (TOTS) revealed by EA

Earlier this month, Electronic Arts and the FIFA 22 development team announced that the Team of the Season (TOTS) promo would start on April 29. The event, which will last seven weeks, will honor the best footballers from leagues around the world. The Community Team of the Season will start off the promo, as EA gave the FIFA community the chance to vote for which players they wanted to see in this TOTS group. After a brief voting period earlier this month, the winners have now been revealed.

Here’s a look at the players that made the Community Team of the Season:

Atletico de Madrid ST Luis Suarez

Tottenham Hotspur GK Hugo Lloris

Manchester City CB Aymeric Laporte

Atletico de Madrid LM Yannick Carrasco

Bayern Munich RM Serge Gnabry

Crystal Palace LF Wilfried Zaha

Manchester United CDM Fred

Villarreal CF ST Gerard Moreno

Aston Villa CDM John McGinn

Lyon CM Maxence Caqueret

Wolverhampton CB Conor Coady

RB Salzburg ST Karim Adeyemi

Crystal Palace LB Tyrick Mitchell

OGC Nice CB Jean-Clair Todibo

Southampton RB Tino Livramento

In addition to the Community Team of the Season cards, EA Sports also released TOTS items from the top players in the Eredivisie. Notable players include Ajax players Ryan Gravenberch and Sebastian Haller.

EA and the FIFA team also released two new Objectives challenges, one for Parejo and the other for Mauro Junior. Additionally, an SBC that features Sassuolo striker Giacomo Raspadori went live on April 29. All three will expire on May 6.