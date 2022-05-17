Fortnite update v20.40 brings back Sideways weapons, tweaks Zero Build, and more

Fortnite has wrapped its annual Short Nite film festival, which means it’s time for another update. Battle Royale has been bumped up to version 20.40, and with that come new weapons, changes to Zero Build mode, and some console-specific tweaks.

The highlight on the Fortnite blog is the return of Sideways weapons. The nebulous shadow zone is still locked away, but the Sideways Rifle and Sideways Minigun have been unvaulted. The two black-and-purple guns will be around through Tuesday, May 24, at 5:59 AM PT / 8:59 AM ET, and a series of Sideways quests will run through the same time period. Until then, you can find Sideways weapons in chests and as loose loot on the ground. With the Sideways itself tucked away, there are no Cube Monsters to slay, but you can upgrade the rifle and minigun at regular Upgrade Benches instead.

Those aren’t the only weapons returning to Fortnite, though. Bubble Shields and Balloons are now up for a vote at Funding Stations. You can find one at any point of interest and spend your Gold Bars to vote for your favorite. As with previous polls, the first one to be 100% funded will immediately be unvaulted and join the loot pool.

The loot pool in Zero Build mode has changed too. Drop rates were changed last week for the sake of trickshots, but Epic Games has decided to keep it that way. Cow Catchers, Rifts-To-Go, and Shockwave Grenades now have their drop rates “increased indefinitely,” so you’ll keep seeing more of them around the island.

Fortnite v20.40 has also made some console-specific changes. Perhaps most importantly, players can now share their V-Bucks on PlayStation — until now, wallets were locked on PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 if purchased there. The PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S versions also got a new Low Input Latency Mode setting, which will be enabled automatically.