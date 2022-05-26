God of War Ragnarok rated in South Korea, new merch suggests September launch

The question of the God of War Ragnarok release date has been passed around for a while now. The team at Sony Santa Monica still insists that the game is coming this year — we just haven’t seen it in action yet. A new rating and merchandise page seem to confirm it though.

God of War Ragnarok has been rated by South Korea’s Game Rating and Administration Committee (GRAC). The game’s content should come as no surprise: foul language, violence, sexuality, violence, drinking, and gambling. All of that leads to a predictable mature rating from GRAC. The fact that the game has even been rated is news because a launch date often follows such an event. Digimon Survive and Ghostwire: Tokyo received ratings just before their release dates were revealed. Recently, ratings for Forspoken and a Switch port of Skyrim Anniversary Edition were also publicized.

In conjunction with the new rating, God of War Ragnarok merchandise has started surfacing at online retailers. Indie game developer @the_marmolade shared their findings from UK store GeekyZone on Twitter. The items themselves aren’t surprising: Ragnarok-branded hats, shirts, and other items are on the list. The thing is, they’re labeled with a September shipping date. Couple that with the recent rating, and you can see why people are starting to think that Ragnarok will release that same month.

A batch of God Of War Ragnarok merchandise have been spotted on Geeky Zone in the UK with majority of them with having an September date. Source: https://t.co/VSLoeeNPLa pic.twitter.com/VW6hyeTJ0C — The_Marmolade (@the_marmolade) May 26, 2022

The last time we were updated on Ragnarok, we were told the game was “just not ready to be shown.” If the September launch is valid, then we’re going to need to see it pretty soon. The Summer Game Fest in June could be an ideal place for more information, though Sony could always air one of its State of Play showcases.

We recently learned about God of Ragnarok’s range of accessibility options. Subtitle improvements, controlling remapping, and a colorblind-favoring high contrast mode are all on the list.