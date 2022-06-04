New Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 Battle Pass skins revealed

Just minutes after Fortnite’s in-game Collision event came to an end, developer Epic Games wasn’t afraid to already showcase some of the content inside the upcoming Chapter 3 Season 3 Battle Pass. Recent teasers now confirm the pass will include at least three, never-before-seen unlockable skins. Better yet, it appears the Battle Pass will also deliver additional styles for each character and at least three all-gold Back Blings.

On a website known as Fortnite Lookbook, Epic details that the Chapter 3 Season 3 Battle Pass will feature a female in a black and purple dress, another in matte black body armor, as well as one male that dawns a t-shirt covered in victory royale crowns. According to prominent Fortnite leaker iFireMonkey, the latest skins are allegedly named Evie, Adira, and Malik, respectively.

Fortnite Season 3 Skin Names + Codenames



– Evie (Codename: Bluejay) (1st image)

– Malik (Codename: Lancelot) (2nd image)

– Adira (Codename: Fuchsia) (3rd image) pic.twitter.com/C1iruTPAvZ — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) June 4, 2022 via iFireMonkey’s Twitter

The screenshots also tease at each skin having their own unlockable styles. For instance, players can seemingly change Adira’s all-black armor to a different set that is pink and blue. Meanwhile, Evie is shown in an alternative style that substitutes her dress for sweatpants, basketball shoes, and a tank top. Additionally, those who check out the site can get a first look at three of the Battle Pass’s golden Back Blings which appear to be a set of pistols, a flag, and a shield.

Of course, there may be much more in store for those anticipating the battle royale’s next batch of cosmetics. One image that surfaced on 4chan in late May also pointed to Darth Vader and Indiana Jones debuting in Season 3. Although this has yet to be confirmed, it did correctly predict the release of the Mecha Strike Commander skin for Fortnite Crew subscribers. Players will finally know all of the Battle Pass’s goodies once Chapter 3 Season 3 goes live at 6 AM ET on June 5.