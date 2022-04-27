Overwatch 2 Beta cracks 1 million viewers on Twitch — one day after its release

Yesterday, Blizzard released its first beta for Overwatch 2 and has since absolutely obliterated the series’ previous record of concurrent viewers for the game, reaching a current peak of 1,255,719 viewers. Before the launch of the beta, Overwatch as a whole had a peak viewer count of 439,152 (per our sister site Dot Esports), which occurred during the first day of Overwatch League in January of 2018.

It is worth noting that Overwatch 2 is technically a different game to the original Overwatch which some players may have been streaming as well under the same category on the platform. Even with that in perspective, the highly anticipated sequel easily surpassed the one million mark.

Streamer xQcOW is delivering a lot of that traffic, as he hit a peak of 185,000 viewers on his channel yesterday and has already beaten that today with over 211,000 concurrent viewers. The streamer is currently the most-watched channel on the platform.

For those that did not sign up to get access to the Overwatch 2 beta by email, there is still hope. By watching approved streamers on Twitch for at least four hours, you might get a drop to gain access to play as long as your Battle.net account is linked to the streaming platform. The Overwatch 2 beta will be running until May 17 exclusively on PC.