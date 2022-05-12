“Star Wars Jedi: Survivor” alleged to be the name of the Fallen Order sequel

The sequel to Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order will reportedly be titled “Star Wars Jedi: Survivor,” according to industry reporter Jeff Grubb. While taking questions from his audience late into his Giant Bomb show, Grubbsnax, Grubb implored his viewers to guess the subtitle of the in-development game.

After quite a few guesses, which ranged from seemingly plausible choices like “Star Wars Jedi: Unleashed,” to humorous ones like “Star Wars Jedi: Sadsack,” one viewer guessed “survivor” toward the very end of Grubb’s show. Grubb then singled out their message and stated that said viewer had guessed the name correctly.

“Star Wars Jedi: Survivor. You got it. You Nailed it. Well done,” said Grubb.

Grubb did not provide any further information on the title during his show today, but he did discuss the game last month on a separate episode of Grubbsnax. There, he alleged that the game would only be available for current-generation systems — PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S — as well as PC. Grubb claimed this decision was made to allow the development team to make full use of the current-gen systems’ hardware.

He also alleged that the game would be present at the annual Star Wars Celebration convention, despite not being listed on the convention’s schedule. The convention is set to start on May 26, and conclude on May 29. However, the game itself will not release until 2023, said Grubb.

After years of speculation, a sequel to Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order was announced in January as part of a three-game deal between EA and Lucasfilm Games. Respawn Entertainment will return to develop the title, which will be directed by Santa Monica Studio veteran Stig Asmussen. In addition, Respawn will also develop a new first-person shooter, as well as a strategy game, the latter of which will be jointly developed by Respawn and Bit Reactor.