All Calus Bobblehead Locations in Destiny 2 Season of the Haunted

Calus Bobblehead Dolls are scattered about the Derelict Leviathan destination in Destiny 2 Season of the Haunted. In week 1, there are four available in the Castellum, the Pleasure Gardens, the Royal Pools zones, and the Sever-Shame weekly mission. The Castellum Bobblehead is locked behind a door that doesn’t always open, and the Sever mission Bobblehead requires you have access to the activity. Both the Royal Pools and Pleasure Gardens Bobbleheads are available at all times.

Once you pick up a Bobblehead, you can take it back to the Crown of Sorrow area of the H.E.L.M. and put it on display to the right of the Crown.

Castellum Calus Bobblehead Location

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Two switches near five doors activate after you complete Tier 3 of the Nightmare Containment activity. From the Elykris boss area of the Castellum, head to the right of the central pillar and go to the far end of the level. The door you want is to the left of the entrance to the Royal Pools (Sun door) in an alcove.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

The trick here is, the lever that opens this door doesn’t always activate after the final Containment. If it doesn’t open the first time you complete the activity, you’ll need to do more Containments until it opens. Once it does open, the Bobblehead is to the right of the chest.

Pleasure Gardens Calus Bobblehead Location

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Head down into the Pleasure Gardens, and the first thing you’ll see is a large statue of Calus. Cross the area and head up onto the platform with the statue, then go into the space behind it. The Bobblehead is at the back of the statue’s base.

The Royal Pools Calus Bobblehead Location

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Whether you make it to the Royal Pools beyond the Sun door via the Castellum or through the Underbelly from the Pleasure Gardens, head to the back-right of the area, and you’ll see a hole in the floor surrounded by corruption.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Head down into the tunnels until you reach an engine room. Do a 180, and you should see another path leading deeper into the machinery. At the end of this shorter tunnel is a large patch of corruption and the Bobblehead.

Sever-Shame Calus Bobblehead Location

Make your way through the Sever-Shame mission for Crow, and you’ll eventually be chased by an invincible yellow bar Nightmare enemy. In the orange-lit area near where you put the heavy wrench, take the pipes on the right of the space up to the platform above you instead of jumping across to the lever.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

The Bobblehead rests on some crates nearby.

We’ll update this article when additional Bobbleheads become available.