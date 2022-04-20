Every game announced at the Meta Quest VR Gaming Showcase

The Meta Quest Gaming Showcase 2022 has come and gone, and there were plenty of exciting titles on show. From the highly-anticipated Among Us VR to a Quest port of Moss: Book 2, here’s everything that was revealed at the showcase, in the order it was announced.

The Walking Dead: Saints and Sinners – Chapter 2: Retribution

This subtitle-heavy zombie game brings players to the streets of New Orleans, which is set to be “more dangerous than ever.” Skydance Interactive promises “more walkers, fewer resources, and a bloodthirsty threat that stalks your every step.” If that sounds like your jam, the game will be releasing some time later this year.

NFL Pro Era

Those who wanted to experience the world of the NFL in VR have had little luck in the past, but that’s now set to change. NFL Pro Era is the first officially-licensed VR NFL game, and players can now take to the virtual field to lead their team to victory. There’s no firm release date just yet, but the game — along with all the others in the showcase — is set to come out “within the next year.”

Among Us VR

Fans of social stealth game Among Us, rejoice! The indie hit is coming to VR, bringing all that extremely sus goodness to the virtual realm. You’ll be able to do tasks, assassinate your coworkers, and point an accusatory finger all from an immersive first-person perspective. No firm release date for this one either, though sources have suggested that November 10 might be a good possibility.

Red Matter 2

Red Matter 2 will pick up right where the first game left off, a relief to those who have been holding their breath since that game’s cliffhanger ending. It sees players step into the shoes of Sasha once again as they follow a distress signal from an old friend. Plenty more VR puzzles are reportedly inbound, utilizing new mechanics as you explore the far reaches of space. It’s scheduled for a summer 2022 release.

Espire 2

Another sequel to a previous VR game is also in the lineup. Espire 2 will continue the stealth and espionage from the first game with a brand new single player campaign that will see players tracking down a powerful missile before it falls into the wrong hands. On top of that, the game will feature a separate co-op campaign as well that fills in some of the gaps between the two games. It’s releasing this year.

Moss: Book 2

The long-awaited sequel to one of VR’s early hits actually came out last month, but only on PS VR. Soon, VR fans on PC will be able to pick up Moss: Book 2 as well. The game will continue the story of adorable protagonist Quill, solving puzzles and fighting off baddies as she goes through her adventure. It’s slated for a summer 2022 release.

RUINSMAGUS

RUINSMAGUS looks set to be a story-driven action-adventure title, coming from Japanese studio CharacterBank. Players will be able to hurl magic and explore ruins in VR as they work their way through 26 fully-voiced, multi-stage quests. It’s on track for a summer 2022 release.

Cities VR

Ever wanted to explore the streets of your simulated city in first person? Well, the Quest-exclusive Cities VR from Fast Travel Games has got you covered. It’s not a straight port of Cities: Skylines, but it will offer similar city-building fun and give players the opportunity to see their cities like never before. It’s also just around the corner, with an April 28 release date and free content updates promised after launch.

Resident Evil 4 – The Mercenaries

One of the most exciting reveals of the showcase was the release of Resident Evil 4’s Mercenaries mode, which was sadly absent from the original game when it came out. A free update, available right now, has made that disappointment a thing of the past though, bringing Mercenaries back along with several new challenges, modes, and weapon skins.

Beat Saber – Electronic Mixtape DLC

A small add-on for the ever-popular Beat Saber, the Electronic Mixtape DLC will feature new tracks from Deadmau5 and Pendulum for you to wave your arms around to. No firm release date yet, but as with everything else it’ll be “within the next year.”

Bonelab

Fans of Boneworks are in for a treat with this new title. The game’s follow-up, Bonelab, is due for a release later this year, featuring a new story, some truly ingenious new ways of interacting, and mod support. Dodge your execution and escape the mysterious lab in which you find yourself. Boneworks was a fan favorite, so hopefully Bonelab will live up to the hype.

Ghostbusters VR

Ghostbusters VR was a surprise drop at the end of the showcase, and it’s sure to be a hit. The beloved franchise hasn’t always had the best of luck with its follow-ups, but this short cinematic trailer shows off a sneak peek of an immersive ghost-busting adventure, with a couple of tips of the hat to the series. Here’s hoping it retains some of the sense of humor too.