Is Evil Dead: The Game coming to Playstation Now? Answered

Evil Dead: The Game brings together some of the most memorable characters, settings, and enemies from Sam Raimi’s iconic Evil Dead film series in an asymmetrical multiplayer game where you play as classic characters, fight Deadites, and try to complete a variety of objectives. Unfortunately, if you’re looking to link up with your friends on PlayStation, you’ll have to shell out the full $40 that the game costs, as it is not currently available on PlayStation Now.

Additionally, it’s not very likely that it will ever be available on PlayStation Now, considering the service will cease to exist as a separate product following the revamp of PlayStation Plus, which is set for June. Sony has previously stated that features of PS Now, including many games from its library as well as game streaming, will be a part of the new service. But once the revamp happens, PS Now as it exists currently will disappear, so it’s safe to assume that Sony isn’t exactly adamant about adding new games to the service right now.

It’s always possible that Evil Dead: The Game could be offered down the line as a monthly PlayStation Plus title for those subscribed to the service, but given the game just came out, it might be a while before that happens. As PS Plus will have multiple tiers following its revamp, it’s possible that the game could arrive on one of the higher ones, which effectively serve as PS Now’s replacements, but nothing has been confirmed yet.

Luckily, regardless of what platform you own the game on, you’ll be able to play with others no matter what system they’re playing on. The game has full crossplay support across consoles and PC, meaning you and a small group of friends can team up as iconic characters like series protagonist Ash Williams, as well as Pablo Simon Bolivar and Amanda Fisher, both of whom hail from Ash vs. Evil Dead. On a much less groovy note, you’ll need a constant internet connection in order to play the game; you can’t play offline.