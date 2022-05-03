Meta Quest VR avatars look incredibly photorealistic in new prototype video

Metaverse tech demos thus far have by and large shown chibi-like avatars doing various activities. A recent snippet from a Meta Quest VR presentation shows something very different — and much more realistic.

The video, captured YouTube channel VR Trailers & Clips, is a brief look at Meta Avatars 2.0. Host Jason explains the features on display, as an exceptionally photorealistic version of his face is shown on screen. Meta achieves this by aiming cameras from within the headset toward Jason’s eyes and around his chin. What’s extra impressive is that the tech demo shoes him with flowing hair, while his real-life hairdo is a tied-up bun. It’s one of the best-looking VR demos in some time.

While this video is all about tech, the recent Meta Quest VR Gaming Showcase was all about video games, like the name says. A whole heap of titles were introduced and shown off during the stream, from the likes of NFL Pro Era to Moss: Book 2 to Cities Skylines spinoff Cities VR. Some of the most notable ones included a new Ghostbusters VR announcement and our first look at Among Us VR in action. Resident Evil fans should be very happy too, as the VR version of 4 finally got Mercenaries in a new update, which brought the mode back with new features.