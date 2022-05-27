Star Wars Jedi: Survivor announced at Star Wars Celebration

EA and Respawn Entertainment announced Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, the sequel to 2019’s Jedi: Fallen Order, during day two of the annual Star Wars Celebration on Friday. During the event, a replica of BD-1 — one of the droids featured in the first game — joined the event’s host on stage to premiere a teaser trailer for the upcoming sequel.

The trailer confirmed that the first game’s protagonist, Cal Kestis, would return for the sequel. From the looks of it, not only will Cal have to face off against yet another daunting dark side foe, but he’ll also seemingly struggle with being a leader — an understandable difficulty considering the galaxy is under the Empire’s thumb at this point in the Star Wars timeline. The game is set to launch for the Xbox Series X/S, PS5, and PC in 2023, but no specific release window was provided. The game will not launch on last-gen consoles.

“We’re leveraging advanced technology to create more dynamic Jedi combat and cinematic storytelling to expand on Cal’s story as he matures and survives during the dark times,” said game director Stig Asmussen in a press release. “We can’t wait to share more about the game with the world later this year.”

Experience the next chapter of Cal Kestis’ journey. #StarWarsJediSurvivor – Coming 2023. pic.twitter.com/ti5KIPSph5 — Star Wars (@starwars) May 27, 2022

EA also specified that the game would be set five years after the end of Jedi: Fallen Order, which, coincidentally, is also when the ongoing Obi-Wan Kenobi series is set in the Star Wars timeline. Obi-Wan himself recently entered the video games space once again by becoming a playable skin in Fortnite.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor was leaked earlier this month by notable industry reporter Jeff Grubb. When he unveiled the name, Grubb also correctly alleged that the game would be exclusive to current-gen consoles.

Jedi: Survivor is one of three Star Wars titles currently in development at EA. In a multi-game deal announced earlier this year, EA and Respawn also confirmed that a new first-person shooter and a strategy game were also in development.