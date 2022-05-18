Three more weapon Switch Skill Swap trailers for Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak detail new abilities

Capcom has released the second batch of weapon trailers for the upcoming Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak showcasing the expansion’s new Switch Skill Swap mechanic. This time, we have been given a look at the Switch Skill Swap abilities coming to the Great Sword, Hammer, and Insect Glaive. This includes new Skillbind moves and Skills for the different weapon types.

Following on from the Switch Skill Swap abilities of the Heavy Bowgun, Switch Axe, and Sword & Shield, Capcom has given us a look at three more weapon type upgrades in Sunbreak. Below, you can see the Great Sword, Hammer, and Insect Glaive Switch Skill Swap abilities in action.

The Great Sword’s new Silkbind Attack is the Strongarm Stance. This new technique uses Ironsilk and reinforces your arms and weapon for a temporary block to all attacks. That can definitely change the tide of battle. A new Surge Slash Combo and Rage Slash have also been added to the weapon type.

The Hammer has been upgraded with a new Silkbind Attack: Impact Burst. Impact Burst adds a shockwave to charged attacks for a period of time. This will make monsters flinch more easily. A new Spinning Bludgeon: Charge attack has been added to the weapon type, as well.

Finally, the Insect Glaive has the new Awakened Kinsect Attack. This new Silkbind attack allows you to throw a Kinsect to inflict “massive damage.” The weapon type also has another standard attack in Kinsect Slash, which can be combined with the Awakened Kinsect Attack with devastating effect.

The new Switch Skill Swap ability was originally revealed in the game’s May digital event. You’ll be able to Switch your Skills during a hunt, with two available to equip at once for each mission. The ability to switch skills on the fly is just one part of the massive list of upgrades and additions on the way as part of the Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak expansion.