Does Apex Legends Mobile have crossplay? Answered

Apex Legends Mobile is eerily similar to its PC and console counterpart, with it sharing a number of Legends, maps, and even modes. The iOS and Android title even sports its Battle Pass and plenty of cosmetics packaged in. That said, these factors will certainly have players wondering if they can play alongside those on the original game. So, does Apex Legends Mobile feature any crossplay capabilities or is it a product all its own?

Despite its likeness, those on Apex Legends Mobile cannot crossplay with friends on the PC and console versions of Apex Legends. According to developer Respawn Entertainment, it is primarily because the game is specifically built for mobile devices. This makes it all but certain that the feature will not come to the game in the future.

It isn’t hard to see why Respawn made this decision. For one, Mobile currently only holds 10 Legends, including Mobile-exclusive character Fade. The title also hosts events and modes that cannot be found anywhere else, such as the Extreme Speed Collection event and Team Deathmatch.

However, the game does allow those on iOS devices to play with Android players, and vice versa. This is possible by clicking on the black box on the left side of the main menu and then typing in your friend’s username. Additionally, players can add up to two friends to join their party, no matter the game mode.