Pokémon Go Fest 2022 guide: event exclusives, rewards, and more

Pokémon Go Fest is nearly upon us once again, and 2022’s iteration has some intriguing things in store for players. Rewards, bonuses, and exclusive gameplay are all on the table for fans during the event, so here’s the rundown of what you can expect so you don’t miss out on anything.

When is Pokémon Go Fest 2022?

Pokémon Go Fest 2022 will be running between June 4 and June 5, from 10 AM to 6 PM local time. On top of that, for the first time, the developers are holding an extra ticketed finale event later on in the summer, on August 27.

What to expect at Pokémon Go Fest 2022

Saturday, June 4

One of the first things available for players at the start of the weekend will be a series of hourly rotating habitat spawns. During this period, certain Pokémon will be more likely to show up in the City, Plains, Rainforest, and Tundra habitats, including certain shiny and Alolan variations and a costumed Pikachu.

Players will also be able to pick up a free Pokémon Go Fest 2022 T-shirt item for their avatar in the in-game shop, or even order a real-life one directly from Niantic. Also available in the in-game store will be new, Shaymin-inspired avatar items, while PokéStops and Gifts can yield special Pokémon Go Fest 2022 stickers.

Sunday, June 5

On Sunday, players will have another chance at catching any Pokémon they missed the previous day. As a bonus, the Global Challenge Arena will be opened up for all players as well, and fans can claim a Special Research story if they log in during event hours. Finally, an as-yet-unidentified Pokémon will be debuting in five-star raids.

Pokémon Go Fest 2022 tickets – are they worth it?

Pokémon Go Fest will have plenty to do for those who don’t want to spend money on the event, but fans can also pay the $14.99 fee to buy a ticket for the event and gain access to extra features. On Saturday this will include an opportunity to conduct some Special Research about the Gratitude Pokémon Shaymin, featuring an encounter with the Mythical Pokémon itself. On top of that, ticket holders will be able to attract extra Pokémon with Incense, including some Unown variations and a few rarer ‘mons. There will also be four new Collection Challenges, and ticket holders will be able to participate in the Global Challenge Arena to gain bonuses for their gameplay.

On Sunday, ticket holders will once again have access to the special extra Pokémon they can attract with Incense, as well as an extra Special Research story. Team Rocket GO balloons will also appear more frequently and players will get twice as many Mysterious Components for defeating Grunts.

Ultimately, it’s a personal decision whether to spend the money on a ticket for the event, but it’s undeniable that there’s some pretty cool stuff available to ticket holders. Perhaps the biggest draw is a chance to encounter Shaymin, though ticket holders will also get access to August’s finale event at no extra cost on top of everything else.