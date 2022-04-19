What is the new level cap in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight? Answered

Dragonflight has been officially revealed. As you’d probably expect from a new World of Warcraft expansion, it will raise the game’s level cap when it arrives. The question is, by how much?

Blizzard answered the question during the Dragonflight reveal livestream (where Wrath of the Lich King was also confirmed for WoW Classic). Dragonflight will increase WoW’s level cap to 70. The release date is up in the air for now, but when the expansion does arrive, it will bring revamped progression and talent systems to work in tandem with the new level cap. The more modernized UI that’s in the works should help tie all these new additions together.

Dragonflight will also add a new race and class: the Dracthyr and the Evoker. Dracthyr are draconic humanoids, blessed with unique abilities thanks to their dragon ancestors. These abilities go hand-in-hand with the Evoker class, which only the Dracthyr can become. This is because their magic is so closely tied to their dragon powers like flight and fire breath.

If you don’t want to play as a Dracthyr, you can still get yourself a unique, customizable dragon mount. They’re the best way to travel around the Dragon Isles, the new continent being introduced with Dragonflight. It’s in the name, really — not including rideable dragons in the new expansion would be a huge missed opportunity.