V Rising sells 500K copies, crosses 100K concurrent players, keeps climbing Steam charts

Vampire survival game V Rising continues to be an early success for developer Stunlock Studios — emphasis on the “early” part, since the game is only in its early access form on Steam at the moment. Fully finished or not, it’s hitting big milestones just days after going on sale.

First, V Rising cracked the Steam top 10 most-played list just one day after launch on May 17. It barely poked its way onto the list with the #10 spot then, but here we are two days later, and it’s climbed to #7 (charted by SteamDB) as of the time of this writing. Not only that, but the game has now passed 100,000 concurrent players, up from about 70,000 when it first made the top 10.

This climb goes hand-in-hand with the game’s sales numbers. V Rising, which costs $19.99 USD / £15.49 on Steam, has sold half a million copies in just four days. “It’s official,” reads the celebratory tweet. “500,000 vampires out there have stepped foot into Vardoran! Thank you all for joining us on this journey!”

It's official! 500,000 Vampires out there have stepped foot into Vardoran! Thank you all for joining us on this journey! pic.twitter.com/35pLD6DQW2 — V Rising (@VRisingGame) May 20, 2022

