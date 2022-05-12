World of Warcraft: Dragonflight prequel novel suggests March 2023 release date, fans think

World of Warcraft’s Dragonflight expansion will bring all kinds of new content to the MMO when it launches — new dungeons and raids are just the tip of the iceberg. The question is, when will the expansion launch? There’s no set release date yet, but fans think it’s going to be next March.

The theory comes from Wowhead, where writer DiscordianKitty shared the discovery of an untitled Dragonflight prequel novel. The Amazon listing gives zero information about what the book contains, simply calling it “a prequel story to World of Warcraft: Dragonflight” in the product description; it’s available on Kindle and in paperback, for those interested. However, the listing does include a release date of November 22. This is where the fan theory comes in.

As DiscordianKitty points out, there is a history of WoW expansion novels launching before the game content at regular intervals. Shadowlands’ novel Shadows Rising released in July 2020, four months before the expansion that November. Iliad also arrived four months before the Legion expansion a few years before. Dragonflight’s book might not even have a title yet, but if it follows the same pattern, then that November publishing date means the expansion will arrive in March 2023. There’s no guarantee of this of course, but it is an interesting marketing theory.

As for Dragonflight itself, the expansion will be taking WoW players to the Dragon Isles. A new draconic race called the Dracthyr live there, and they’re the only ones that can train in the new Evoker class. Even if you don’t want to play as a dragon, you can still ride one — it’s in the expansion’s name after all. Dragonflight will include unique, customizable dragon mounts. It also adds a new Talent system and raises the level cap. Don’t expect any player housing on the isles though: Blizzard said that feature would be too big for any single expansion.